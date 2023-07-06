CUJ SWAYAM NPTEL Local Chapter awarded ‘A’ Grade

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The Central University of Jammu SWAYAM-NPTEL Local Chapter has been awarded ‘A Grade’ in the recently declared results of the online courses offered by SWAYAM NPTEL.

In addition to this achievement, 17 students have been awarded Gold Medals, 86 students got Silver Medals and 232 students have achieved Elite Certifications in the recently declared results of the Session January- April 2023.

On the basis of this performance, the Local Chapter of NPTEL Central University of Jammu has got this distinction, wherein three students have been ranked among top one percent, 2 students have been ranked among top 2 percent and 10 students among top 5 percent across the country.

The National Program on Technology Enhanced Learning ( NPTEL ) is a joint venture of the IITs and IISc, funded by the Ministry of Education (MoE) Government of India, and was launched in 2003. SWAYAM NPTEL has been offering self-study courses across engineering, humanities and science streams for more than a decade. SWAYAM NPTEL offers online certification for its courses by which the students get an opportunity to earn a certificate from the IITs or IISc Bangalore.

The Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu, Prof Sanjeev Jain said that this was a major encouragement to all efforts of the students and faculty with the best resources to expand their knowledge beyond the classroom. He also appreciated Dr J N Baliya SPOC, SWAYAM NPTEL Central University Jammu for putting up his sincere efforts in this direction.

Sharing this achievement Dr J N Baliya informed that Central University of Jammu SWAYAM NPTEL Local Chapter, which is active since 2017, has been facilitating the NPTEL technology courses offered through online platforms. He further shared that about 13 students have been declared as SWAYAM NPTEL STARS at National level. They are Harshita Sharma, Aman Sharma, Ayushi Sharma, Kanupriya, Mohd Daler Khan, Neha Bharti, Sakthivel M, Sidhant Shaurya Bharti and Lavanya. Dr Baliya has been invited for a Felicitation Ceremony at IIT Kanpur for receiving this recognition on 30th June.