SSP Samba honours dynamic students of district

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 6: Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh today honoured 9th class dynamic student of APS Samba Parneet Kour for winning gold & silver medals in acting & dancing at international level event recently held at Kathmandu, Nepal and Rakesh Kumar who has won eight gold & silver medals in six months in athletics at national level & hasnow been selected to participate in international level event to be held at Sri Lanka w.e.f from 17th of August.

Parneet Kour happens to be daughter of Inderjeet Singh, resident of Vijaypur, district Samba and has won eight Gold and silver medals in acting & dancing at international level, national level, state and district level events. Recently, she won gold medal by bagging first position in acting and silver medal and second position in dance at international level competition organized by 3rd Mount Everest International Music & Dance Sports Championship 2023 at Tribhuvan University Kathmandu, Nepal in which five countries viz India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan & Sri Lanka participated.

Moreover, Parneet Kour earned the epithet of India’s “Jhansi Ki Rani” at the International Event by virtue of her unique acting and standing first in the toughest international competition. Parneet Kour has rarely brought laurels to district Samba UT of J&K and India & deserves appreciations from all quarters, Benam Tosh said.

Rakesh Kumar S/o Gura Ram R/o Gagore, tehsil Vijaypur district Samba has won eight gold, silver & bronze medals at different national level athletic events (running) held at Dehradun, Haridwar, Amritsar, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Lucknow and has now been selected to participate in international athletic event to be organized at Sri Lanka in mid August. He deserves all praises for bringing laurels to J&K UT, the SSP said.

Speaking on the occasion, Benam Tosh congratulated both the winners of gold and silver medals at international and national events, their parents, teachers, coaches, kith & kin and hoped that they would make more and more achievements in days to come at international and national level. He further said that police would felicitate all those who excel in the fields of sports, cultural activities, studies & selfless social service.