Dilapidated Mulsar-Latizarh road irks locals

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 6: The 11 km stretch of road from Mulsar to Latizarh via Shallaha in Tehsil Gandoh, Bhallessa is in very bad condition.

The road was under construction for the last five years and is still incomplete.

Locals informed that the road construction work was started in 2018 and it was to be completed within 2 years by the concerned contractor but the completion has been delayed thereby adding to the miseries of the locals of the area.

They said that the road lacks blacktopping because of which no proper drainage system has been put in place and substandard material was used for the construction work of this road which is in shambles.

Locals affected by bad condition of the road said there are large pits on the road and it is very much prone to accidents.

“During rainy days, it becomes almost impossible to even walk on this road due to slippery conditions,” they claimed.

Other locals who have been affected by the bad condition of the road informed that they brought the matter before the concerned authorities many times but no result has been so far seen on the ground.