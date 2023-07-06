Installation of Shivling at Hanuman Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, July 6: A large Shivlingam was established in the Hanuman temple located in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district today.

Report said that, the foundation day of Lord Hanuman and Shani Dev is celebrated every year on July 6 in Hanuman temple Mendhar, while today Peethadhishwar Rajguru Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Sri Sri 1008 Sri Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj established the Shivling of Lord Shiva.

For the last three days, worship was going on besides recitation of Ramayana, followed by Rudra Abhishek, Havan- Yagya this morning, in which hundreds of devotees participated and received prasad in Bhandara. Many prominent people of the area were also present.