Vijay is president of Lions Club

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 6: In a meeting here today Lions Club Samba elected Vijay Gupta as its president for the year 2023-24.

A handout of the Club stated that Varinder Singh Slathia has been elected as vice president; Amardeep Singh, secretary; Rohit Pargal, treasurer and Amit Gupta, PRO.

Speaking on the occasion the newly elected president of the Club, Vijay Gupta assured the members to serve the society with good projects and programmes.

Others present on the occasion were Captain Inder Singh, Ashok Razadha, Mandeep Singh, Rajnish Pargal, Rakesh Sambyal, Prince Anand, Vikas Gupta, Pawan Verma, Vivek Goswami, Naresh Chandel, Ashwani Gupta and Sajan Razadha.