CU to establish world-class campus in Unnao, gets nod from UP Government

Excelsior Correspondent

LUCKNOW, Sept 20: Aimed to expand their footprints in Lucknow State Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Chandigarh University’s proposal for establishment of its new campus at Unnao.

The information in this regard was provided by Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, here today.

He said, “Chandigarh University is India’s premier university globally recognized for academic excellence for over a decade now. The sprawling 100+ acre smart campus of the university is coming-up in the recently announced Lucknow State Capital Region on Lucknow-Kanpur Highway. It will redefine education in 21st century with cutting-edge technology and world-class facilities. This campus will leverage the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ignite a spirit of ground-breaking innovation and facilitate holistic learning.”

“The inherent advantages of our new campus will include an unmatched dynamic and adaptable curriculum, coupled with access to the latest educational resources. It will be an enticing proposition for students seeking a modern and progressive educational experience that prepares them to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of the 21st century,” he added.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Director, Chandigarh University said the first academic session at India’s first AI Integrated futuristic campus of Chandigarh University, ranked among India’s top 20 universities in the NIRF Rankings 2024, will commence from 2025-26 with 45 futuristic courses in five different streams to provide theoretical knowledge along with real-world problem-solving applications.

“Our futuristic courses in Engineering, Business Management, Computer Science Engineering, Health and Applied Sciences and Liberal Arts at our Unnao Campus will foster well-rounded individuals with a deep understanding of concepts and prepare them to be not just job seekers but also job creators of tomorrow,” he added.

While handing over the authorization letter to Director, CU, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, UP’s Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said this decision will enhance students’ access to high-quality education in Uttar Pradesh.

He said decision for CU’s establishment will be revolutionary for higher education in Uttar Pradesh.