CEC launches Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 20: The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 was launched in Ladakh, in a function held here today.

Thar Roxx was launched by the Chairman/CEC,LAHDC, Leh, Tashi Gyalson in presence of Thiksay Councillor Stanzin Chosfail.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Gyalson congratulated Mentokling Mahindra for introducing this innovative vehicle, emphasizing the importance of supporting local products and indigenous initiatives.

“The launch of the Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 showcases engineering excellence and reinforces the commitment to promoting local entrepreneurship,” he said.

Gyalson also stressed the “vocal for local” initiative, highlighting the need to prioritize and support local industries, further noting the significant contribution by Mentokling Mahindra in generating employment opportunities for locals.

He emphasized the importance of harnessing local resources and talent to strengthen the local economy.

The event served as a platform to discuss the significance of supporting local industries, encouraging collaboration between businesses and the community.