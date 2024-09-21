PM Narendra Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To US

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Quad has emerged as a key grouping to work for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he left for the US on a three-day visit.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

During the extent of his visit, Modi will attend the annual Quad summit at Wilmington in Delaware, address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly in New York, and hold a roundtable with CEOs of top American firms working in the technology sector.

The Quad summit is being hosted on Saturday by US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington.

“I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit,” Modi said in a departure statement.

“The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

The prime minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with Biden.

“My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good,” Modi said.

From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

“I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world,” Modi said.

“The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity.”

“I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world,” the prime minister said. (PTI)