CS takes stock of traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held a meeting to take stock of the traffic movement on NH-44 (Srinagar-Jammu National Highway) here.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers from Divisional and District administration, Traffic Department, police and those from NHAI.

The Chief Secretary directed that Traffic Department will issue Daily Information Bulletin for stakeholders mentioning travel time taken by HMVs from Qazigund to Jakhani, loss of time due to shooting stones at Cafteria Morh- Mehar and number of vehicles waiting to leave for Jammu.

He also stressed on putting in place the robust communication and information mechanism by Traffic Police so as to regulate HMVs traffic at critical points like Qazigund- Banihal, Banihal market, Sherbibi, Panthayal, Mehar etc.

The traffic management authorities were asked to augment manpower requirement from all sources to regulate traffic in optimal manner, besides enforcing lane discipline in the critical stretches between Ramban and Banihal.

For seasonal migration, the Tribal Affairs Department and Deputy Commissioners were directed to ensure that no “Dera” is allowed to move on NH-44 especially between Qazigund and Ramban and they are provided with suitable conveyance to carry their cattle and family members. The concerned district administrations were asked to ensure that unattended cattle do not wander on the highway.

In order to ensure hassle-free movement, it was decided that the down convoy of HMVs may be permitted from 11 A.M in the morning from Qazigund up till 9.00 P.M on alternate days. It was said that the drivers should appropriately be made aware for not leaving their place of unloading and parking their vehicles anywhere on the highway.

Moreover District Administration Ramban was instructed to ensure deployment of adequate manpower and traffic management team at Banihal market to ensure no roadside parking of vehicles and occupation of carriageway by the ‘Rehadiwallas’. It was said that the public transporters should also be persuaded not to park their vehicles on the NH for getting boarding of passengers but to use earmarked places only for this purpose.

During the meeting, the Divisional administration Kashmir was asked to encourage HMVs to use Mughal Road and ADG, Jammu was simultaneously asked to ensure better management of Poshana checkpoint to expedite checking of vehicles at the spot.

Further the NHAI was directed to follow timelines given during the last meeting for clearance of muck from CafteriaMorh and Mehar, blacktopping of potholed portion on NH between Banihal and Ramban, completion of T-5 Tunnel and widening of Ramsoo- Rampari-Sherbibi stretch of the road.

The meeting also decided that suitable recommendations of joint study team of CBRI, Roorkee and IIT, Jammu be taken for measures to be undertaken for stabilizing Cafteria-Mehar section of NH-44. It was said that the same be implemented by NHAI in speedy manner so that the travel time on the highway gets reduced considerably.