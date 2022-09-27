Tata Motors sets new benchmark in pickups with Yodha 2.0

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Fairdeal Motors sets new benchmarks in J&K’s rapidly growing pickup segment with the launch of the Yodha 2.0—Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50.

These rugged and tough pickups come with bold new design and offer the highest load carrying capacity, largest deck length, longest range and are equipped with the several modern features essential for a safe and comfortable drive.

Launching the new range of pickups, Bhagwan Dass Gandotra, Executive Director, Fairdeal Motors along with Tata Motors team said, “Our Small commercial vehicles are renowned for providing livelihoods to millions of customers and enabling their success”.

“As their ambition for business growth and a better life turns bolder, they will discover an ideal match in our new range of pickups has been meticulously engineered to efficiently service a wide variety of uses across urban, semi-urban and rural areas. They come with bold new design and offer the highest payload capacity to carry heavier cargo; largest deck length to carry voluminous loads; highest power to weight ratio, longest range to traverse maximum distance; and modern safety and comfort features for stress free driving”, Gandotra said, adding that with all-terrain access to reach the remotest locations and the backing of India’s largest service network, the holistic value proposition offered by our comprehensive range of pickups is unbeatable.

He added that the introduction of these new-age pickups reiterates our commitment to always empower and equip the customers with best in class vehicles to deliver more progress and success.