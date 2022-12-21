Crusade against misgovernance, corruption continues with full might: Tony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: The crusade of Aam Aadmi Party against misgovernance and corruption is going on with full might and Aam Aadmi Party has proven the meaning of pro people Government through its governance model in Delhi and now in Punjab.

This was stated by senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) TS Tony while speaking at a joining program of the Party in Jammu. Several prominent civil society members and former bureaucrats joined AAP during the event, which was held in presence of other senior party leaders.

Prominent among those who joined AAP during this joining event include Retd SP Ramesh Panotra, CA Prabhjot Singh, Youth leader Vivek Gupta from BJP and a number of other youth leaders and civil society activists.

Speaking at the event, TS Tony said that the meaning of pro people Government was earlier confined in papers and election slogans only and a common man was deprived of a pro people Government benefits as no one within the Government setup bothered to work on pro people model.

“It is AAP that turned this slogan into reality and is providing a pro people Government set up to the people in Delhi and now in Punjab,” Tony said, adding that it is only AAP which can redress the grievances of people from its roots unlike other parties which believe in mere publicity.

He said, “Besides governance model in Punjab and Delhi, AAP has started a crusade against misgovernance and corruption in J&K and it is the lone political party which is playing the role of real opposition forcing Government to revisit it’s decision taken against the wishes of people and to pay concern towards plight of masses.”

“This is due to pro people policies of AAP that people from all the sections of society and walks of life are joining the Party to support the voice of Arvind Kejriwal and to transform J&K in real sense and not like what BJP has done,” Tony further said.