Tarkhan meets LG, demands opening of road closed by Armed Police

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Chairman Public Health Sanitation Committee of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Raj Kumar Tarkhan here today met Lieutenant Governor of J&K and raised grievance of Channi Rama people regarding re-opening of public road closed by Police authorities near APC, Channi Himmat.

He said that a meeting in this regard was held between Divisional Commissioner and residents of Channi Rama, Channi Bija, Channi Himmat and Channi Kamala two years back.

Tarkhan also said that the road was closed at Armed Police Complex Channi Himmat Jammu during COVID-19 period causing inconvenience to the general public.

He said that the matter was then brought into the notice of ADGP (Armed) J&K by Deputy Commissioner Jammu and then a letter was forwarded from Div. Com. Office Jammu to Principal Secretary to Home Department J&K and one more letter was submitted by Div. Com Jammu to Financial Commissioner (ACS), Home Department J&K, Jammu to settle the pending dispute between police and public but till date no action will be taken by any concerned department.

The LG assured to take cognize of the matter to solve the issue as soon as possible.