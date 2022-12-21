Pak promoting drug trafficking in border belt: Jugal Kishore

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Jammu -Poonch today blamed Pakistan for promoting drug trafficking in border areas of India.

During a debate in Lok Sabha regarding drug abuse and ill use of intoxicating drugs Jugal Kishore Sharma said that parts of India are trapped in drug abuse along with Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir which is majorly affecting border areas of Punjab and J&K. He said that this drug abuse is spoiling youth of both Punjab State and UT of J&K especially those residing along the border areas with Pakistan.

He said that money gained through this drug abuse is used in anti-national and terrorist activities.

Member of Parliament said that many families have suffered through irreparable loss and this drug abuse is such a bad habit that even addict want to get rid of this willingly but he gets trapped in such a way that he can’t leave it.

He said that Centre Government is taking many steps but strict action should be taken who found to be dealing with such type of drugs illegally. He also said that strict rules should be framed to deal with of drug trafficking so that no one can play with the future of youth.

Jugal said that drug peddlers should be strictly punished and major steps should be taken by the Central Government to stop drug trafficking. He said that more efforts should be provided to prevent the youth to get trapped in drug abuse.

Member of Parliament said that many rehabilitation centers have been opened to save the youth from getting trapped into drug abuse. He said that every possible facility like sports, entertainment and etc should be provided in these rehabilitation centers so that addicted youth admitted in these centers should not run away or stop their courses to get rid of drug abuse.