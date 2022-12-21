DC Jammu inspects Fair Price Shops in Nagrota

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: As a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and in consonance to the ongoing Sushasan Saptah, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa today inspected Fair Price Shops at Panchayat Dhok Wazirian and Panchayat Khanpur in tehsil Nagrota.

The DC was accompanied by Anant Dwivedi (IAS Probationary); Sonam Verma, Assistant Director FCS&CA Jammu Rural-I and Babu Ram, Tehsildar Nagrota.

During her visit, the DC assessed the technological interventions introduced by the Department in PDS to bring transparency in the system and for enhanced beneficiary experience.

The Deputy Commissioner thoroughly checked the method of ration distribution to beneficiaries through Aadhar based Point of Sale (PoS) machines.

A migrant labourer also received ration under ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ from the Fair Price Shops during the DC’s visit.

The Deputy Commissioner took detailed stock of the various parameters governing Fair Price Shop like infrastructure, quality of food grains, rate and scale of food grains, grievances redressal mechanism, availability of basic facilities for beneficiaries and awareness among the people about the schemes of the Department.

She appreciated the efforts made by the department in transformation of FPS on the ground level. The visit was conducted as a part of the initiative of Department of Food & Public Distribution to conduct the inspection of Fair Price Shops by senior officers to significantly enhance the visibility of FPS, sensitization of beneficiaries and to gain a holistic understanding of PDS operations, ONORC, PM-GKAY scheme among others.