Create awareness among people on wrong policies of BJP: Wani, Bhalla

DCC prepares for Delhi rally on price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Congress party today held a joint meeting of DCC Jammu Urban & Rural for the preparations to take part in “Mehngai Pe Halla Bol Rally” to be held on September 4 at Ram Leela Ground, New Delhi.

The meeting was chaired by JKPCC new president Vikar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla. Senior Congress leaders including former minister Yogesh Sawhney In-charge District president Jammu (Urban), Manmohan Singh, Hari Singh Chib ( I/C DCC Jammu Rural) and others were present at the meeting.

Vikar Rasool invited the leaders to participate in the rally to be held in Delhi over the issue of excessive inflation on Sept 4. The DCC Jammu Urban and Rural members also welcomed the new PCC president and working president and committed to their long-term association with the Congress party, stating that they would continue to work to strengthen the party.

PCC chief highlighted the strategic measures which will be adopted by Congress in J&K to create awareness of BJP’s draconian policies towards J&K since the formation of BJP Govt at the Centre. He said that the new land laws remove the last strand of protection that was available for the UT and hands over the future of lakhs of residents to uncertainty. Many people had trusted the BJP Government at the Centre but it’s exploitative decisions have made the public reluctant and doubtful of their intentions. This was a huge betrayal by the Government to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Bhalla highlighted the failures of the BJP Government and said that unlike other states in India, J&K now lacks the protection and autonomy that can be provided by a State Government. Its exclusive rights were ruthlessly taken away with its statehood. He also remarked that BJP’s policies in J&K are bound to create more unemployment shortly as their effects play out one by one. Curative measures need to be taken for which the first step should be creating more awareness among the people.

Sawhney and Hari Singh Chib criticised increase in GST rates, saying that this has very badly impacted Indian families for whom various household items now becomes more costlier. With the hike coming into effect, the common man will have to pay extra to buy day to day items, further increasing their kitchen budget. They highlighted that the brunt of this hike will be borne by the middle class families, the poor, the working class, who already struggle to make ends meet because of the existing inflation in our country.

Various other leaders also attended the meeting.