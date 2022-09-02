NC committed to protect J&K’s cultural diversity: Sagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar today said that the party was committed to country’s secularist tradition and unity in diversity.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of NC functionaries of Jammu Urban, Jammu Rural A, Jammu Rural B, Samba, Reasi and Kathua districts at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu. Among others, Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, senior leader AG Malik, District presidents were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the functionaries, Sagar said that people of J&K are fed-up with the hollow promises made over the period of last four years. “It’s time that we tell the people in power that enough is enough. Nobody can take people of J&K for granted,” he added

Maintaining that there was no scope of communal politics in J&K, Sagar said that the people of the region, particularly Jammu, have long been living in amity and brotherhood. “Jammu has whole heartedly welcomed distressed groups from all the corners of the region. Communal harmony has long been the harmony of the people of Jammu, Pir Panjal and Chenab. It is high time that we join our efforts to protect this priced heirloom of ours,” he said.

On the occasion Sagar also asked the party cadre to gear up for the upcoming observance of Sher e Kashmir’s death anniversary.

In his address, Rattan Lal Gupta said: “NC has always been a great advocate of secularism and will continue to do so. We don’t need lessons of secularism from others.”

He further said that youth of Jammu were hankering for basic rights while the unemployment had reached to its crescendo. “In the forthcoming elections, people of Jammu have made up their minds to teach the BJP and its cronies a lesson of their life,” he added.

Among others, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Abdul Gani Malik, Brij Mohan Sharma, Surinder Singh Bunty, Jagjeevan All, Jugal Mahajan, Bushan Lal Bhat, Dr Chaman Lal Bhagat, Deepinder Kour, Vijay Lochanl, Abdul Gani Teli, Bimla Luthra, Mohinder Singh, Pardeep Bali, Satwant Kour Dogra, Chander Mohan Sharma, Raghvir Singh Manhas and Naresh Bittu were present in the meeting.