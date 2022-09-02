Conference on ‘Jagadguru Sarvagya Sharda Peeth’ inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: Three day National Conference on ‘Jagadguru Sarvagya Sharda Peeth’ as well as an international seminar on Adi Guru Shankaracharya-Sufis & Saints of Kashmir, their contribution and influence in regional spiritual literature and also historical and cultural significance of Sarvagya Sharda Peeth in association with Hindi Kashmiri Sangam was inaugurated at SKUAST-Kashmir, here today

The program started with the lighting of lamps by Shankaryacharya Amritanand Devtheerath ji Maharaj and Chief Justice, Pankaj Mithal.

At the auspicious event, Shankaracharya did ‘Mangal Aarti’ and chanted mantras for propitiation of Sharda Devi, followed by he also enlightened the dignitaries about the history related to Sharada Peeth and its ethical importance.

Among others Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Pankaj Mithal, Om Prakash Pandey, Space Scientist and famous custodian of Sanatan Sanskriti Sanrakshan, Kamal Taori former secretary GoI, Neveta Vishwas Chief Commissioner Income Tax Calcutta, Dr AK Panday Additional Commissioner GST Jhansi, Irmel.V.Marla, Social Scientist Germany and Sunil Jogi Padamshree, Swami Keshwanand Holland, Sanjay Maini Holland and Brijbhushan Dubey, national journalist.

Professor KL Bhatia, former Dean Law University and international law specialist were present during the function along with prominent personalities including Acharya Raghunath Dass Vedanti from Ayodhya, Prof Vishwamurthy Shastri Padams figures, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST Jammu Prof JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai. Chairman Hindi Kashmiri Sangam Bina Budki Guinness World record holder and Onkar Nath Shastri were also present.

Prof Nazir Ganai Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir was delighted to be the host for such a conference and thanked Swami Amritanand Tirth Maharaj ji for his efforts in organizing such a high level conference at this Institution, whereas Vishwamurthy Shastri gave ‘Pravachan’ on Hindu philosophy and also felicitated Shankaracharya on behalf of J&K Vidyut Parishad. Prof JP Sharma gave some insights into what should be the ways of life, so that the only purpose of human life i.e. attainment of the highest truth is achieved.

The Chief Justice felicitated the work of Shankaryacharya Shardapeeth Swami Amritananda Dev Teerth Ji and gave an insight about Kashmir rich heritage culture and its association with Kashmir Saints and Sufism.

Shankaryacharya Shardapeeth Swami Amritananda Devtheerath ji Maharaj presented the book ‘Bharat Vaibhav’ to the Chief Justice J&K High Court which was released by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two more books were also released, “Anterman Ka Swar ‘’ by Ragini Prasad and “Ishq Samunder to Nahi ‘’ by Jaspreet Kour Falak by Shankaracharya ji and Chief Justice.

The programme was anchored by Prem Lata, Assistant Prof Allahabad University and the programme was conducted by Harish Mehta CEO Indo Dutch startup New Delhi and vote of thanks was presented by Dr Raja Langer, founder trustee.