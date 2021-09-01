CRC facility being established in Jammu soon: MoS Social Justice

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: Union Minister of State (MoS), for Social Justice, and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale today visited Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Bemina in Srinagar to take stock of facilities and services being provided to the persons with disabilities there.

Stressing on rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities, the MoS said that a full fledged CRC facility shall be established in Jammu also. He said a patch of 48 kanals of land has been identified where CRC shall be established, however, a clinical facility shall be started soon there.

Besides, he said that a mega rehabilitation camp shall be held in Kashmir where aid and appliances will be distributes among around 4000 persons with disabilities identified from almost all districts of the Valley.

He appreciated CRC faculty and management for working tirelessly and providing best services to the thousands of deserving people.

At the outset, the MoS also inaugurated a plantation drive at the campus site along with Director CRC Bemina, Dr. Zafar Iqbal and senior faculty was also present there.

The MoS assured that Union Ministry shall provide all possible support and facilitate approval of all pending projects of CRC to ensure more sophisticated and better services are available to the beneficiaries.

During visit, he inspected various departments and blocks including physiotherapy, psychology, prosthetics, orthotics, speech and hearing and blocks and interacted with patients and beneficiaries to enquire about services being provided to them at the Centre.

The MoS also reviewed overall functions of the Centre and emphasized on successful implementation of ADIP, SIPDA, AGP and other rehabilitation schemes in the Valley.

On the occasion, Director CRC Bemina, Dr Zafar Iqbal apprised the MoS about various job oriented courses being provided to the students in the relevant field at the Centre. He said that more than 445 aid and appliances which includes hearing aid and crutches smart canes have been distributed among the needy beneficiaries during the current year so far while as 10078 patients have received other clinical services at the Centre so far.

Among others, Head Clinics, Dr Arifa Amin, Rehabilitation Officer, Shamim Ahmad faculty and students were also present on the occasion.

The visit was coordinated by DPO Srinagar, Ms Zeenat Ara and Syed Mehrajudin AAO, officers of Integrated Child Protection Services.