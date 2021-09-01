Reliance Motors launches all new Royal Enfield Classic 350

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sep 1: Reliance Motors, New Plot (Jammu) today launched an all new version of Classic 350 Royal Enfield motorcycle with price starting at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).

The all-new bike was launched by Managing Director of Reliance Motors, Vikas Rathore in the presence of staff members. Speaking on the occasion, Rathore said that the Classic has built a legacy of its own, and the new Classic 350 is all set to take this legacy ahead.

“Its captivating design language and simplicity coupled with dependability, catapulted the Classic to global popularity, and it went on to redefine the middleweight (250-750cc) motorcycle segment,” he said, adding, “Built ground-up, on our modern J-series engine, with an all-new chassis, the Classic 350 offers a tremendously refined and perfect ride experience that almost feels like riding again for the first time.”

Rathore said they are confident that the incredibly refined all-new Classic 350 will once again redefine the mid-size motorcycle space globally. He said the new Classic 350 comes powered by a 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine which generates a power of 20.2 bhp. He said that the Classic 350 is available in 5 new exciting variants with 11 colourways, beginning with Redditch series, Halcyon series, Classic Signals, Dark series and Classic Chrome.

“All variants are equipped with dual channel ABS and dual disc brakes, except the Redditch variant that has single channel ABS and disc brakes on the front. The new Classic has new, wider seats with soft-foam cushion padding. With brand new handlebars, the riding position has been subtly tweaked to further improve comfort whilst maintaining that familiar Classic feeling,” he added.

The new Classic 350 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374 for the Redditch series, Rs 1,93,123 for the Halcyon series, Rs 2,04,367 for the Classic Signals, Rs 2,11,465 for the Dark series, and Rs 2,15,118 for the Classic Chrome (all ex-showroom, Chennai prices).