Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson of DDC Kishtwar call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: Pooja Thakur, Chairperson and Saima Parveen Lone, Vice-Chairperson of District Development Council, Kishtwar today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Thakur apprised the Lt Governor of various concerning issues of Kishtwar and submitted a Blockwise charter of demands. The demands included construction of Dachhan road, GDC Dachhan, Extension counters of JK bank branch in remote areas, rehabilitation of Dachhan cloudburst victims, introduction of more PG courses at University campus Kishtwar, besides better road connectivity, upgradation of health facilities and other issues of public welfare and development of the District.

She also demanded provision of ambulances for District Hospital Kishtwar and repair-cum-renovation of all the operation theatres, electrification of Marwah and Warwan Tehsils, widening of Bhanderkoot-Dandgdhooru road, sanction of SDH Padayarna, Sarai for Machail Mata Yatries at Galhar Nagseni, upgradation of PHC Chatroo, sanction of motorable road from Chattrin to Wanipora Chatroo, establishment of fire station at Sub Divisional Headquarter Chatroo, upgradation of PHC Atholi and construction of protection wall in cloudburst affected villages of Padder. She also demanded permanent absorption of unemployed youths of families of land losers in Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Power Project and promotion of tourism in Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan to boost the economic condition of the people of these areas.

Similarly, Saima Parveen Lone, Vice-Chairperson DDC Kishtwar also met Lt Governor and put forth the demands of people of Block Mugalmaidan which included upgradation of High School Sigdi, Fire and Emergency services for twin Tehsils viz Chatroo and Mugalmaidan, functioning of NTPHC Sigdi, among others.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson assured them that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up with the concerned departments for redressal on merit.

The Lt Governor observed that with the establishment of three-tier Panchayati Raj System in J&K, the hopes and aspirations of people have also increased and the UT Government is committed to meeting their aspirations, demands by working on many fronts.

He urged the PRI representatives to continue working with dedication and commitment towards the welfare of common people of J&K.