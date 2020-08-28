COVID strikes IPL: CSK seamer, multiple staff members test positive

NEW DELHI: An India T20 specialist is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event starting September 19.

The franchise is yet to issue a formal statement but a league source told PTI that the number of positive cases could be between 10 and 12.

“Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India in white-ball cricket, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The number could be as high as 12,” the senior IPL source said on conditions of anonymity.

The development has forced the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side to extend the quarantine period till September 1. (AGENCIES)