Saturday Aug-29-2020

Aries : Today, you feel free and liberated! And in that spirit, you want to travel or do things you loved doing as a child. A good time for a family outing, says Ganesha. Keeping in mind your mood, you may even make plans for the future for your near and dear.

Taurus : You are likely to stick to basics instead of letting your imagination run wild today, says Ganesha. At work, you may feel some pressure from your peers to do things differently. Think things out and be certain before you take any decision, advises Ganesha.

Gemini : You have a certain degree of equanimity when it comes to reacting to praise and criticism. Today, however, you will be emotional, and it won’t be too bad. You will get appreciated at work and your liberal show of emotions will only make others like you more. Your colleagues will say three cheers for you. But avoid an emotional outburst as it may turn cheers into jeers.

Cancer : Today, Cupid will send its arrow right through your heart. You will be trembling with pain – the sweet pain of lust and love. But the overzealous Cupid may not stop at just that. Just to be completely sure, it will virtually do shooting practice at you. You can do nothing but tell your love interest how badly you have been hit. However, Ganesha suggests that you be as conservative as possible in your approach.

Leo : It is good to be impulsive sometimes; but if one were to ask you today, you would be all for a meticulously planned approach to life. So much so that from now on, planning will become almost a part and parcel of your life, predicts Ganesha. So, it is expected that you plan everything to perfection today, although the execution of your plans may be a different story. But you can’t do everything, can you? At least the good thing is that you make a great display of your organisational capabilities, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Today, find yourself rummaging through the vast recesses of your inner self. You will make fabulous money to spend on your loved ones. Face up to work pressures by indulging in corporeal pleasures. You may warrant the company of someone special to think out loud all that is inside you, says Ganesha.

Libra : Today might be a good day to invest in that body armour you saw on the telly last night. At least find one that will shield you from being at the receiving end of your seniors and the daily grind of life. If you happen to be a job aspirant, be prepared to slog it out for your success. Put off auction bids and sealed tenders for a luckier day. Whatever it is that you do to turn your luck around, Ganesha advises you to take abundant precautions in all matters.

Scorpio : You shall also work like a donkey and yet be smart as hell in what you do today. It is favourable if you engage in household activities – gardening, cooking, cleaning and the likes. Work pressure will be displaced by family pleasure, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Today is a curiously interesting day for you. While you are always well-groomed, today, you may take that extra bit of care to look best and attract a lot of praise for that too, especially from those glam hounds around you. That immaculate charm you are carrying today will enhance your business fortunes.

Capricorn : It’s difficult to keep calm and have a control over your temper in times of distress, but today, you will prove all who surrendered to the whims of adversity wrong, foresees Ganesha. You will be unfaltering in dealing with problems, and will overcome them with ease. At home, you will be content and at peace, and this will also reflect in your work, adding to your already high efficiency.

Aquarius : Planning to buy a house or vehicle? Then today’s the day to make the booking. However, don’t buy anything in haste. Deliberate, says Ganesha, especially when it involves a huge sum of money. You may even shift residence, or change a job, and it’s very likely you will enjoy the whole process.

Pisces : A good day for those looking for romantic liaisons, says Ganesha. You will seek the company of your sweetheart to fight feelings of solitude and boredom today. Those who are single ought to strike gold, considering how Lady Luck will be grinning at the efforts you make to win over your love.