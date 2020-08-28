J-K LG pays surprise visit to Civil Secretariat in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Civil Secretariat here and inspected various administrative sections, an official spokesperson said.

He said during the surprise visit in the early hours of the day, the Lt Governor went from door-to-door and inspected various sections and complexes of the Civil Secretariat – the seat of the Government – and took stock of the working in the offices of various departments.

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Bipul Pathak and senior civil and police officers accompanied Sinha, he said. (AGENCIES)