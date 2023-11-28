Court frames charges against JE in trap case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: Special Judge Anticorruption Kashmir Surinder Singh has framed charges against Ab Rahman Bhat, Junior Engineer, who was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while demanding and accepting gratification of Rs 2000 for release of pending amount in favour of the complainant.

After hearing both the sides, the court observed, “prima facie the commission of offence under Prevention of Corruption Act by the accused has been established. The charge has been framed and contents have been read over and explained to accused, who pleaded not guilty & claimed to be tried”.

Accordingly, court directed the prosecution to adduce the evidence on next date of hearing.