14 fresh dengue cases reported

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: Fourteen fresh cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 6231.

A Health official said that 7 cases were reported today from Jammu district while 4 cases were reported from Kathua and 1 each from Samba, Poonch and Kashmir region. All the positive patients are adults (7 males and 7 females), he added.

He said maximum 3961 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Udhampur district with 922 cases, Kathua 583 cases and Samba 351 cases. “There were 99 cases in Rajouri, 68 each in Doda and Reasi districts, 62 in Ramban, 37 in Poonch, 10 in Kishtwar, 30 in Kashmir and 40 from other parts of the UT,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 2022 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 1898 have been discharged and 42 patients are still under treatment.