Notorious criminal booked under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: A notorious criminal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here in Miran Sahib Area today.

A police spokesperson said that Rohit Kumar alias Binny of Darsopur, Miran Sahib, was evading his arrests in multiple cases registered at Police Stations Satwari, Miran Sahib, and Gandhi Nagar.

A warrant of arrest under the PSA was issued against the accused by District Magistrate Jammu, he said.

Executing the arrest warrant, the police spokesperson said that a team of Police Station Miran Sahib led by SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gogna, and assisted by SHO Miran Sahib, Inspector Bopinder Singh, arrested the accused from Miran Sahib area.

He was later sent to Central Jail Kot Bhalwal for facing further judicial action.