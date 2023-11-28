IGP Jammu bereaved

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: Vidya Jain, the mother of Anand Jain, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, passed away recently.

She was not well for the past some time and was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu, where she breathed her last recently. She was 72. Her last rites were performed in her home town, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

Police officers and staff of Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu organized a condolence meeting to offer their heartfelt condolences to IGP Jammu. A two-minute silence was observed to pay respect to the departed soul. All the police officers/officials present in the meeting prayed for her eternal peace.