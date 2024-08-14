Court denies bail to accused in fake encounter killing

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Principal Sessions Court of Bandipora, led by Judge Amit Sharma, rejected the bail application of an accused in the 2012 encounter that resulted in the death of a civilian.

The court identified several critical reasons for denying bail to the accused Rameez Ahmad. Hilal Ahmad Dar

The court noted contradictions in the Army’s narrative, particularly regarding the number of militants allegedly involved and the recovery of weapons from the encounter site.

“Despite claims that multiple militants were present, the Army has not explained the whereabouts of the others, with all witnesses remaining silent on this matter,” the court said.

The court found discrepancies in the documentation and serial numbers of the weapons recovered, which cast doubt on the reliability of the evidence presented.

Court said that the witness testimonies suggested that Hilal Ahmad Dar may have been lured into the encounter under false pretenses, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the operation.

The court emphasized the need to investigate whether any payments were made by the Army to the accused informants, which could be relevant to the case.

“All the above mentioned factors were central to the court’s decision to reject the bail application as the case continues to be closely examined,” court said.