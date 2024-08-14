Rehman demands accountability for security, development in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Political activist Ishaq-ul-Rehman Poswal has raised concerns over the recent surge in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing parallels with the violent incidents of the mid-1990s. He expressed deep concerns about the safety of Americans and other Western foreigners in the region, especially with the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rehman questioned Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s accountability for the ongoing violence. He linked the recent acts of terrorism with the tragic killings and kidnappings of Western citizens in 1995, urging Shah to take responsibility for the deteriorating security situation in the Union Territory.

The activist also criticized the Indian Government’s claim that the abrogation of Article 370 had effectively curtailed terrorism. Rehman argued that if this were true, the recent attacks would not have occurred, raising serious questions about accountability. “Home Minister Shah should take responsibility for that,” he stated.

Rehman further challenged the BJP’s decade-long rule in J&K, questioning what tangible benefits have been delivered to the people. He pointed to high unemployment and a stagnant industrial sector, asking what initiatives the Government has undertaken to boost economic growth in the region.

He also addressed concerns about the promotion of the film industry in J&K. He questioned the steps taken by the BJP Government to attract Bollywood and Hollywood productions to the region and lamented the lack of institutions for skill development and youth welfare.

Touching on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, Rehman asked whether the Government has initiated any inquiries to investigate the causes of this tragedy. He urged action on behalf of the displaced community.

Rehman called for clarity on the identity of the people of J&K, questioning the Government’s stance. He emphasized the need for a united front against terrorism and a renewed commitment to the region’s welfare.