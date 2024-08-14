DC Udhampur flags off waste segregation vehicles of MC Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 14: In a significant move to improve waste management in Udhampur, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai flagged off five new waste segregation vehicles, procured by the Municipal Council Udhampur as part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada campaign.

The procurement was supported through a CSR initiative by Power Grid Corporation.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Chief Planning Officer Mohammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Development, Dr Ranjit Singh Kotwal, Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Udhampur, Vishal Sadotra, Harvinder Singh along with other officials.

While briefing the media persons, the DC highlighted the critical role of waste segregation at the source. She urged the residents of Udhampur to actively engage in the separation of dry and wet waste, emphasizing that such practices are crucial for maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in the district.

The newly acquired vehicles will enhance the efficiency of waste collection and segregation efforts in Udhampur, contributing to the broader goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission.