Many organisations observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Many educational institutions, political organisations and others here today observed ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at its Jagti Campus. Speaking on the occasion Prof. B.S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu described the Partition as a painful division of the motherland. He urged everyone to remember sacrifices made for freedom and pledge that such divisions should never occur again. Prof. Sahay highlighted the importance of remembering this day, as coined by PM Modi, to ensure that the Horrors of the Partition are never forgotten. Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu; Cmdr. Kesavan Baskkaran, Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu; Dr. Ashish Kumar, Chairperson, Student Affairs and Dr. Apurva Yadav, co-Chairperson, Student Affairs, IIM Jammu also spoke on the occasion.

As part of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, IGNOU Regional Centre Jammu organized a panel discussion and video-show in collaboration with its Learner Support Centre 12132, Central Sanskrit University, Kot Bhalwal Campus, Jammu. Dr Sandeep Gupta, ARD RC Jammu delivered a small talk addressing the audience about the history of Partition and sacrifices of freedom fighters before India’s Independence. Dr. Jai Prakash Verma, RD, RC Jammu, Prof. Sreedhar Mishra, Director CSU, Prof. Satish Kapoor also shared their views about this black day of the history.

Department of Educational Studies, Central University of Jammu in collaboration with office of the Dean Students’ Welfare organised an exhibition cum panel discussion on the theme ‘Remembering Horrors of Partition’. Head of the Department, Prof. Asit Mantry asked the youth to render their services to the nation and society when needed. Dean of Students’ Welfare, Prof. Ritu Bakshi, was also present at the event. The guests of honour were Col. Captain Vidyasagar (Retd.) and Col. Sukhvir Mankotia and they also shared their personal experiences of the Partition.

Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre, Jammu, in collaboration with Department of History, University of Jammu and PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti organised a programme to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The event began with lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Professor Meena Sharma, Dean Planning and Development at University of Jammu. She was joined by Professor Suman Jamwal, Head of the Department of History and Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director IGNCA. The gathering observed a two-minute silence. Prof. Meena Sharma reminded the audience of profound sacrifices made to secure India’s independence. She painted a vivid picture of the immense cost at which the freedom was achieved. Vice Chancellor of Cluster University, Jammu, Professor Bechan Lal; Subedar Lalmani Sharma, Deepak Kapoor, president PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti, Dr. Shreeya Bakshi from Central University of Himachal Pradesh and others also spoke on the occasion.

Airports Authority of India (AAI), Jammu observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of those affected by the Partition. Dr. S.P Varma, Padma Shri was chief guest and he shared his insights and reflections on the significance of this day. Dr. S.P Varma and Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Airport Director inaugurated a special exhibition showcasing the history and impact of the Partition. Garg emphasized the importance of remembering and learning from the past. The event was attended by AAI officials, CISF, JKP, Airlines and stakeholders, who came together to pay tribute to those who suffered during Partition.

Senior BJP leader and former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta while addressing a gathering during a programme organized by BJYM to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day said the tragic bloodshed during the Partition of India in 1947 was unforgettable. Arun Parbhat, State president BJYM; Rajeshwar, District president Ramban; Shyam Singh Katoch, Ramesh Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Abhishek Salathia, State general secretary; Kulbir Singh, Aditya Koushal, Renuka Katoch, DDC Sunita Sumbaria and Advocate Balbir Bali were also present on the occasion.

BJP District Jammu South observed August 14 as ‘Vibhajan Vivishika Diwas’ to remember Horrors of Partition. The programme was organized under the leadership of BJP District president Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan who along with State vice president, Aseem Gupta; State secretary Prabhari, Ayodhya Gupta; former MLCs-Vikram Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Khalsa; former Dy Mayor Baldev Billawaria; Rajeev Charak, District general secretaries-Akash Chopra and Pushpinder Singh and others spoke on the occasion. Rekha said that partition of the country in 1947 is an inhuman chapter of Indian history that can never forget. Later, Jammu South senior leadership held a silent march from Party headquarters to mini market Trikuta Nagar to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.