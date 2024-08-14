BJP holds exhibition on ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Samriti Diwas’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Recalling those who lost their lives during the devastation of partition of India on the frightful day of August 14 in 1947, J&K BJP remembered the tales of adversities and losses of all sufferers with tearful eyes at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Ashok Koul, general secretary (Org), MP (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana, former Minister, Sat Sharma, former MLC Ch. Vikram Randhawa, BJP vice-president Aseem Gupta, district presidents Parmod Kapahi and Rekha Mahajan attended the programme.

The programme was organized by Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, in charge of the BJP Library Department.

Ashok Koul, in his address said that on the call of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the party has decided to remember all those silent sufferers, who bore the burnt of this massive tragedy. He said that history never dies and we have to learn from the mistakes our predecessors made in the past.

He said that the glory of Independence came with a heavy price of this partition. He said that Jammu stands witness to this tragedy as many of the colonies/basties in Jammu are inhabited by the sufferers of this tragedy.

Ghulam Ali Khatana said that due to the self-love of certain politicians of those times, innocent people suffered horribly.

Sat Sharma, on the occasion, said that this exhibition presents a small representation of the horrors of the partition. He said that uncountable people lost their lives and lost their all belongings.

Prof Kulbhushan conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Rekha Mahajan also read a poem remembering the horrors of the Vibhajan Vibhishika.

BJYM organized “Vibhajan Vibhishika Samriti Diwas” at Ramban led by former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, BJYM president Arun Prabhat, district president Rajeshwar Kumar.

Later, in the evening, BJP also held various marches and other programmes across the region to mark the ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Samriti Diwas’.

Another programme was organised by BJP KDD here at Kacchi Chawni under the leadership of its president, Chand Ji Bhat in which speakers, Ajay Bharti party spokesman, H L Bhat Seh Prabhari, Moti Lal Bhat and Sudesh Pandita general secretaries participated and recalled the horrors of partition.