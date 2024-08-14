VDGs for Border Defence

In the dynamic and ever-evolving security landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, the recent statement by the DGP regarding the utilisation of VDGs alongside the BSF and JKP marks a significant shift in the region’s defence strategy. This move, aimed at enhancing the anti-infiltration grid near the International Border, reflects the authorities’ recognition of the vital role played by local communities in safeguarding the nation against external threats. The concept of village defence guards is not new in Jammu and Kashmir. Historically, people from border areas, driven by a deep sense of duty and patriotism, have often stood as the first line of defence against infiltration and terrorist activities. By equipping VDGs with modern weaponry and NVDs, the authorities are not only acknowledging the significant contributions of these local defenders. Still, they also empower them to play an even more effective role in the region’s security. This empowerment is crucial in an area where the terrain and proximity to the border pose unique challenges, such as tunnelling and riverine issues, which require localised and informed responses.

It is evident that stationing security forces or police in every corner of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in remote and isolated areas, is not feasible. Rapid communication with the security grid and swift response times are crucial. Still, often the response is delayed, allowing terrorists to either cause harm or flee the scene before security forces can intervene. Without the presence of VDGs, unarmed and untrained locals are left vulnerable, forced to accommodate terrorists and their sympathisers out of fear. This precarious situation further hampers the flow of intelligence, as people are reluctant to risk retaliation without adequate security measures. Notably, during the 1990s, when terrorism was at its peak, the Village Defence Committees (VDCs) of that era played a pivotal role in countering terrorist activities. In the current context, where the same terrorist groups operate across both Kashmir and Jammu regions, traversing routes known primarily to locals, it is crucial to strengthen the VDGs to address the persistent and renewed threats. Well-equipped locals can engage these moving terrorists, buying time until additional forces arrive, as demonstrated in recent incidents where VDGs confronted and thwarted terrorist attempts to carry out major attacks.

The integration of VDGs into the anti-infiltration grid is a strategic move that leverages the strengths of each entity. While the BSF is tasked with guarding the border fence, the VDGs, stationed in the depth areas, can act as a critical secondary layer of defence. The plan to activate VDGs based on alerts from the forces guarding the fence highlights a coordinated approach that could significantly enhance the effectiveness of anti-infiltration operations. This multi-layered defence strategy creates a formidable obstacle for adversaries attempting to breach the border. The VDGs, familiar with the local terrain and community dynamics, can respond swiftly and effectively to suspicious activities, thus complementing the efforts of the BSF and JKP.

However, the implementation of this strategy is not without challenges. One of the primary concerns is the need for clear and effective SOPs to ensure the smooth functioning of VDGs. It is crucial that these procedures are comprehensive, transparent, and well-communicated to all stakeholders. Another concern is the voluntary nature of VDG service. Mere VDG service does not guarantee employment, but there is a possibility of inducting these volunteers as SPOs or Constables based on their gallantry. This approach of incentivising exceptional service should be encouraged more frequently, as it can play a big motivational factor.

Moreover, the success of this initiative will depend largely on the timely provision of modern equipment and training to the VDGs. These enhancements must be implemented without delay. The success of this strategy will hinge on meticulous planning, effective implementation, and continuous evaluation. With some real efforts, the region can build a robust and multi-layered defence system that stands as a formidable deterrent against any adversarial designs.