BJP for proprietary rights on custodian, PoJK land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: BJP has submitted a charter of demands to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha demanding of proprietary rights to tenants on evacuees’ property and to PoJK displaced people on the lines of West Pak Refugees.

This was stated by BJP general secretaries, Sunil Sharma, Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal at a press conference here, today.

They said they have also demanded five kg ration on payment basis in addition to free ration, releasing stalled ration cards since 2012 of widows, providing amnesty to commercial consumers and extending new industrial policy.

They also shared that they have raised these issues with the national leadership of the BJP in Delhi.

Vibodh Gupta, said that the BJP Government has taken multiple landmark decisions for the benefit of needy people. In J&K, it has given rights to the Gorkha, Valmiki, WPRs, Gujjar, Paharis, women and other communities who were denied even the basic rights by the previous Governments led by NC, Congress and PDP.

Giving relief to the public, LG Manoj Sinha on the guidelines of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah took public-centric decisions recently under which the land and proprietary rights were granted to the WPRs.

Sharma further added that under the new industrial policy, an investment of Rs 28,400 crore was assured and the subsequent facilities for the allocation of land and other facilities for the same were made by the administration. Till now Rs 1,30,000 crore application have been received. Around investments of 20,000 crore are being made in Kathua, and investment of 5,000 crore in Kashmir. Kathua is being transformed into a national industrial hub in the coming time. Muralidharan, a renowned face in Shri Lankan and International cricket is investing Rs 16,000 crore in Kathua for industry. He said that these developments will provide jobs to youth.

He requested LG to extend this beneficial policy by six months which is going to expire by September this year.