DC Samba pays tribute to Shaheed HC Joginder Kumar at GMS Sadoh

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 14: In a solemn ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma, visited Government Middle School (GMS) Sadoh to pay tribute to Shaheed Head Constable Joginder Kumar. The event, held on the eve of Independence Day, was marked by a deep sense of respect and patriotism as the entire community came together to honor the martyr.

During the ceremony, the parents of Shaheed Joginder Kumar were honored for their immense sacrifice. The students of GMS Sadoh presented a stirring cultural program that showcased their love for the nation and highlighted the importance of patriotism.

Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasized the significance of studying in a school that has now been renamed in honor of a martyr, inspiring students to uphold the values of courage and sacrifice. Notably, the renaming of the school in Shaheed Joginder Kumar’s name was completed within a year—a testament to the swift and meaningful recognition of his sacrifice.

He also announced the inclusion of a stadium under the Samridh Seema Yojana in the district’s development plan. This initiative aims to engage the youth in sports and provide them with constructive activities helping them steer clear of the menace of drugs.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Samba, Chief Education Officer (CEO), District Mineral Officer (DMO), District Information Officer (DIO), Tehsildar, family members of the martyr, students and the general public from the border area.