Om Gupta joins LJP( R); Malik for safeguarding rights of J&K people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Prominent social and political activist from Katra, Om Gupta along with his supporters today joined Lok Janshakti Party (R) under the motivation of state President Rafiq Maliq.

Welcoming the new entrants into party fold, Malik assured that LJP will continue to become voice of voiceless and will not leave any stone unturned in meeting the expectations of J&K people. Malik, however, expressed serious concern over the difficulties confronting the people in the absence of a democratic system in J&K. He criticised the Government for snatching the “rights” of people.

Malik urged the party leaders to work hard to strengthen party at the grassroots level. The leadership has started working on a revival plan and the cadre is being revitalized to carry on the party’s political campaign with renewed vigour, he added.

Malik emphasized the need for a magnanimous approach to address the grievances of unemployed youth in the region. He suggested that the Government should focus on giving them hope and opportunities. He expressed concern over the claim of normalcy in J&K by the government, particularly in light of recent terror attacks. He questions the Government’s assertion that terrorism has ended in the region. He asked the UT administration to come up with a pragmatic mechanism to address all the issues in tandem with the sentiments and emotions of the people of J&K.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, include Shahbaz Malik Youth President Lok Janshakti Party (R); Shakeel Ahmad, Vikram Singh, RK Bali,Arbaz Malik,Qadir Malik,Saqib Hakeem, Varun Bali and others.