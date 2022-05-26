Country saw lack of political willpower due to political instability in last 3 decades : PM

HYDERABAD, May 26:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country is seeing political will and also, reforms are being done continously since 2014 after BJP-led NDA Government came to power.

Addressing a programme to mark 20th year celebrations of Indian School of Business (ISB) here, Modi said that the need for reform was always felt in the country, but there was always a lack of political willpower.

Due to the continuous political instability in the last three decades, the country has seen a lack of political willpower for a long time. Because of this the country stayed away from reforms and from taking big decisions.

Since 2014, our country is seeing political will and also, reforms are being done continuously. Public support and popular support is assured when reforms are undertaken with determination and political will. He gave the example of adoption of digital payments among people.

Prime Minister said that resilience and strength of the health sector was proved during the Coronavirus pandemic.

”Regarding the Covid vaccines, concerns were being raised here whether foreign vaccines would be available or not. But India developed its own vaccines.

Lot of vaccines have been made that in India more than 190 crore doses have been administered. India has also sent vaccines to more than 100 countries of the world.

He also talked about the expansion of medical education.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to those who have contributed to take the institute to its current glory.

Modi recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dedicated this institution to the country in 2001. Since then, more than 50,000 executives have passed out from ISB.

Today ISB is among the top business schools of Asia. Professionals passed out from ISB are helming top companies and giving momentum to the county’s business. Students from here have created hundreds of startups and played a role in creating unicorns. This is an achievement of ISB and a cause of pride for the entire country, he said.

Modi also addressed the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduation Programme Class of 2022. (UNI)