ReK teachers’ sit-in protest enters 4th day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: The sit-in protest of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, organised by the All J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teacher Association, entered its 4th day outside BJP Trikuta Nagar, here today.

They were demanding for the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir Government’s decision to re-advertise the posts wherein they were engaged in. During the protest, a female protester hanged herself symbolically to register her anger against arbitrary order of the Government and showed how cruel the incumbent Government is towards the ReK teachers.

The protest turned to be volatile today when one of the protesters fainted during the protest outside the BJP office. However, BJP leaders Sunil Sharma and Vikram Randhawa had tried to pacify but they remained adamant towards their demands.

“We were expecting regularisation, but we were shocked when the Government decided to unfreeze these posts and re-advertised,” said Deeraj Salaria, vice president of the Association and said that the order is arbitrary and unjust and the employees will continue their protest till its revocation.

The protestors were chanting slogans against the Government and in favour of their demands.

They demanded that freezing of the new advertisement till their regularisation is not completed, enhancement of monthly salaries and regularisation of all the ReK teachers.

They were protesting for the last four days against the re-advertisement of the post through the Services Selection Board.