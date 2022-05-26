Basit, Taufeeq miss tons as A1, A4, B3, B6 script wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, May 26: Basit Nazir and Tafeeq Irfan missed centuries by a whisker as JKCA B6 and B3 teams registered victories in Kashmir while JKCA A1 and A4 teams got the better of their rivals in Jammu in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s One-Day Tournament, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) across the twin divisions.

In the matches played today in both the divisions, JKCA A1, A4 emerged winners in Jammu and B3, B6 logged victories in Kashmir.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A4 defeated team A6 by 5 wickets.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A6 scored 210 runs. Achintya Khajuria top scored with 35 runs, while Naseer Hussain contributed 29 runs to the total. For team A4, Udhay Pratap took 3 wickets, while Umar Javed bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, team A4 scored 211 runs by losing 5 wickets, thus won the match by 5 wickets. Bachan Singh top scored with unbeaten 78 runs.

For JKCA team A6, Piyush took 2 wickets and Ritvik claimed one.

At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A1 defeated A3 in a close contest by 2 wickets.

Batting first, A3 scored 192 runs, with Krishang and Manav Sharma contributing 36 and 33 runs respectively. For A1, Aman Singh took 4 wickets and Piyush took 3 wickets.

In reply, A1 chased the target by losing 8 wickets to win the match by 2 wickets. Janveer and Uttkarsh contributed 34 runs each. For A3, Imran took 3 wickets and Shub claimed 2 wickets.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar Ground-A, JKCA B6 defeated B4 by a narrow margin of 7 runs.

Batting first, B6 scored 247 runs in 49.4 overs. Akash Ayoub showed stellar grit and tenacity to score 75 runs, while Azhar Arshid contributed 36 runs to the total. For B4, Ahmed Fayaz took 3 wickets and Basit Naseer bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, JKCA B4 scored 140 runs, thus lost the match by 7 runs. Basit Nazir missed the century by a whisker as he top scored with 99 runs while Musharaf contributed 64 runs to the total. For bowling side, Arooj and Faizal Fayaz took 2 wickets each.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-B, JKCA B3 defeated B1 by 3 wickets.

Batting first, JKCA B1 scored 274 runs. Irfan Naik (75) and Oman Fayaz (47) were the main scorers. For bowling side, Mudarik Zargar took 3 wickets, while Zaid Wani claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, JKCA B3 chased the target by losing 7 wickets. Taufeeq Irfan was in sublime touch and scored brilliant 99 runs, while Haadi Ibrahim contributed 67 runs to the total. For bowling side, Faizan Maqbool and Janeeb took 2 wickets each.

