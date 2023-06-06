Coordination meeting of Judicial Officers, Civil and Police admn held at Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

Pulwama, June 6 : Acting on the directions of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the coordination committee meeting of various stake holders of justice delivery system of district Pulwama was held today in the Conference Hall Of District Court Complex, Pulwama.

The meeting was chaired by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama (Chairman Coordination Committee) Naseer Ahmad Dar.

The meeting was attended by Additional Sessions Judge, Pulwama O.P. Thoker, Chief Judicial Magistrate Pulwama, Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary of the Committee, Susheel Singh angeela, Secretary DLSA, Pulwama, Majid Farooq, Munsiff, JMIC, Pulwama, Mohammad Yousuf Chowdhary SSP, Pulwama, Ahmed, ADC, Tral, Sajid Yehya Naquash, ACR, Pulwama, Riyaz Ahmad, JDP for Pulwama/Anantnag, G. M. Dar, Bar President Bar Association Pulwama, S.E, PDD Pulwama and Shopian, Hilal Khaliq Dy.S.P., Awantipora, Sadaqat Ali , District Floriculture Officer, Pulwama, Riyaz Ahmad, Superintendent Jail Pulwama, Nisar Ahmad Dar, AEEs and other concerned.

Principal and Session Judge, Pulwama highlighted the aim and object of the meeting in light of order No. 520 of 2021/RG dated 14-07-2021.

During the proceedings, the ways and means for ensuring delivery of timely justice to the litigants besides issues were discussed.

The Principal and Sessions Judge, Pulwama emphasized upon the participants for streamlining and enhancing the level of coordination between the courts and other stake holders for strengthening justice delivery system.

The SSP Pulwama has ensured that the security has already been enhanced in and outside the court complex in view of the assignment of the Charge of special court under NIA Act to the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Pulwama.

The Chairman of the committee, Naseer Ahmed Dar appreciated the steps taken by these stake holders to address and resolve various issues raised in the meeting.