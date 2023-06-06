Anantnag Press Club will come up soon: Darakhshan

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, June 6: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board and BJP spokesperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today declared that the Press Club at Anantnag will come up soon.

Andrabi, enjoying the status of MOS, expressed these remarks while interacting with media persons and social media influencers of South Kashmir today. She convened a meeting in commemoration of completion of nine years of Modi Government at the Centre.

She was accompanied by MP Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Ali Khatana and other local party representatives. In her interaction with the media representatives, Dr Andrabi thanked the media for their support in helping party to reach out to the people.

“Media has played a very significant role in informing about the constitutional & political changes in J&K which has led to the era of peace and development. I, with great reverence, salute the media for their role”, Dr Andrabi said.

She further stated that as soon as the environment of fear and suppression vanished in J&K with the Prime Minister’s bold initiatives, the media came out in support of the restoration of peace and spread the true stories of development of Kashmir to the world. She thanked the media for their historical role during the G20 international event at Srinagar.

“Media is the fourth pillar of our democracy and we need to further strengthen the genuine media platforms. Keeping in view the long pending demand of the press fraternity of South Kashmir, we have decided to provide a piece of land for the Press Club at Anantnag”, Dr Andrabi said.

“J&K is now on the path of peace & progress and under the LG’s able administration, J&K is leading in developmental index at the national level in different sectors”, Waqf Board Chairperson maintained.