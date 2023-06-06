JCCI delegation calls on Hardeep Singh Puri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: The office bearers and senior members of Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the presidentship of Arun Gupta met Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Gupta expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for providing an opportunity to interact and put forth before him the issues and problems being faced by the business community and the general public of Jammu.

JCCI president requested the Minister to take up the issues pertaining to the local Housing and Urban Development Department with the concerned higher authorities for their early redressal.

While speaking on the occasion Gupta briefed Puri on urgent need to develop the commercial sites and residential colonies as since last 3 decades no such site or colony has been developed by the J&K Housing Board and JDA. Further, the allottees of Channi Himmat area have been asked to construct their houses on the allotted land otherwise the allotment will be cancelled. He said instead of harassing the allottees, these departments should focus on establishing new commercial sites and residential colonies.

Chamber chief pointed out that inspite of depositing the prescribed fee the lease deeds in respect of shops at Shiv Market, Railway Station have not been executed by JDA since last 15 years. These lease deeds should be executed without any further delay. Gupta also said that the lease deeds of allottees of Sabzi Mandi and Fruit Mandi Narwal, which have expired be renewed at the earliest after charging minimum possible premium.

He also apprised the Minister that JDA is proposing to build a multi storey complex in old bus stand area without framing any rehabilitation policy for the present business outlets who are working there since the bus stand came into existence. Before proceeding further in the matter, JDA should frame a rehabilitation policy in consultation with the stakeholders.

Gupta briefed the Union Minister that Gandhi Nagar Housing Colony was established in the year 1995 to decongest the old city area and since then there is manifold increase in the family members of the allottees.

Though the Gandhi Nagar area has been declared free hold but the rule of undivided plots still exists and the allottees are not allowed to divide their plots or construct separate houses on the said plots. In addition to this, the Housing Board has allotted plots of 20 marlas to some allottees but 4-5 marlas extra land is under their possession. Earlier there was a scheme under which the allottees had the option to regularize the whole extra land but now the department has directed that only 2.5 marlas of extra land can be regularized and remaining will be retrieved. It is requested that the entire chunk of extra land be regularized in favour of such plot holders as envisaged in the previous scheme.

While reacting Hardeep Singh Puri said that the focus of the Prime Minister is on overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and we are on the job to achieve the goal. The issues raised in the meeting pertain to the local Housing and Urban Development department and he assured that these issues shall be taken up with the local higher authorities.

Among others present in the meeting include Jugal Kishore Sharma MP, Anil Gupta, senior vice president CCI, Rajeev Gupta , junior vice president, Manish Gupta secretary general, Rajesh Gupta, Secretary , Rajesh Gupta, treasurer, Romesh Chander Gupta, Ex-president CCI, Sham Lal Sharma, former minister J&K, Shiv Partap Gupta, Jagdish Langer and others.