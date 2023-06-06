BGSBU launches PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 6: The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) launched Post Graduate (PG) Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication.

The Course was launched by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Akbar Masood who described it as the fulfillment of a long-awaited desire of the region. He said that there is an ever-increasing scope for aspirants in the field of Journalism and Mass Communication, considering the growing popularity of mass communication mediums.

Prof Akbar mentioned that many young, educated men and women are now taking up media as a career option and there is an ever-increasing need to provide proper education and training to such students and working professionals who would like to learn the nuances of journalism to make a long-term career in this field.

The VC mentioned that this program aims at providing industry-driven coursework and hands-on experience to the students so that they gain the ability to put current events in context, understand global issues, and sharpen their storytelling skills across platforms making them highly sought after by employers from many industries and professions.

“The curriculum, training, and regular interaction of the students with stalwarts from the diverse fields of Journalism will strengthen our commitment to educating the next generation of diverse journalists,” said Prof Akbar. He said that BGSB University, over the years, has emerged as a popular academic destination for students from across the country and created its own distinctive niche for academic pursuits in this hinterland.

He said that in the continuing task of nation-building, BGSB University is at the forefront to promote excellence in higher education through knowledge creation and dissemination. This new academic program is yet another achievement of the University toward quality education and research, he added.