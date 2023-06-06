DIG reviews crime, security scenario in Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 6: DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Mohd Suleman Choudhary conducted touring of Reasi district and held a crime and security review meeting at District Police Lines Reasi. Meeting was attended by SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, Addl. SP Reasi Master Popsy, SP Katra Vipin Chandran, Sr. Prosecuting officer DPO Reasi Himanshu Mahajan, Dy SP Hqrs, SDPO Mahore, SDPO Arnas, SDPO Katra, Dy. SP Bhawan and SHOs of District Reasi.

Police Station wise review of progress on crime investigation, inquests proceedings; crime against women, action against drug peddlers, bovines smugglers and other Anti-National Elements were discussed in the meeting.

Besides this progress of Police Stations on tracing of missing persons, absconders, solving of theft and burglary cases and execution of court process were also discussed threadbare. SHOs /SDPOs of Police Stations of district Reasi explained the officer regarding cases disposal and progress on different aspects of crime of their respective jurisdictions.

SSP Reasi put forth a detailed view of district Reasi on all the agenda points including the achievements of district police Reasi in recent past as well as the initiatives taken.

Officers were instructed to achieve notable progress on disposal of pending inquest proceedings, investigation of theft cases and cases under NDPS Act besides other special reported cases.

During the meeting various matters related to acquisition of land for executing new projects of infrastructural development and implementation of various welfare measures in letter and spirit for the police personnel/SPO and martyr families were discussed threadbare.

DIG exhorted officers to review the new trends of radicalization and attempts to revive militancy in district Reasi and stressed that all the officers should work hard, keep a track on the activities of OGWs and surrendered/released terrorists of their area so as to keep a check on their nefarious designs.

Choudhary further stressed that officers should use technology to counter new trends in terrorism and also monitor social media platforms which are being used to radicalize the local youth.

Officers were asked to work with zeal & dedication to curb other social crime i.e Bovine Smuggling, Narcotics and drug abuse etc. They were asked to take special care about security of vital installations & religious places in view of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.