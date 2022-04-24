Compulsory participation in PM’s rally unfortunate: Mankotia

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 24: Former legislator and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Balwant Singh Mankotia today said that compulsory participation of Government employees in Palli rally of Prime Minister is an unfortunate move of Jammu and Kashmir Government and even Prime Minister has been left unaware of ground problem of masses.

Mankotia was addressing a party meet at Kathua in which several new faces joined the party. In his address, Mankotia said that Government employees faced pressure tactics from Government to join the rally of Prime Minister and to bring people for which even the buses of RTC were sent in different corners of J&K.

“This is completely unfortunate and J&K Government attempted to show a state of ‘everything good’ in the UT which otherwise is not a reality” Mankotia said. He said that even Prime Minister has been left unaware by the bureaucratic setup of J&K regarding grievances of masses who are suffering on every single front.

“The electricity supply scenario in J&K is turning grim and there is cry everywhere and Government is failing to normalize the situation,” he said adding that worst power crisis is badly affecting the life of common masses. He further said that deepening water crisis is another cause of concern in J&K and Jal Shakti Department is badly failing to give much needed respite to population.

Taking a dig at Government, Mankotia said that fresh recruitment in civil department and security forces like army has come to standstill and thousands of aspirants have gone overage which is further fuelling wave of unhappiness among them and Government is badly failing to address the issue.

A large number of youth joined AAP during this meeting under the leadership of Sahil Andotra and Robin Sharma and in presence of district president AAP Heera Lal Verma, Raj Kapoor, Pawan Dev Singh, Rajeshwar Singh Sambyal, Mohinder Singh, Balwan Singh, Naresh Singh and Pankaj Kumar.