Shiv Sena takes dig at divisive politics

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: President J&K Shiv Sena, Manish Sahni has informed that on directions of Shiv Sena chief and on the guidance of national secretary Shiv Sena and MP, Anil Desai a nationwide programme is being organized to strengthen mutual brotherhood in India and it started today from J&K.

Reciting ‘Vande Mataram’ and holding Tricolour, Sahni led a rally wherein he said that unfortunately religious polarization is increasing in the country which is not good for the nation.

He said that in the current political scenario, there is a need to address the issues related to common people. “The politics of religion is today dominating important issues like inflation, unemployment and recession, which is a sign of a dark future,” the Shiv Sena leader maintained adding: “Some ruling leaders and their stooges are busy in continuing their divisive politics by misleading the public under the guise of religion which needs to be curbed.”

He said that there is dire need to give a befitting reply with solidarity to those who are indulging in divisive politics.

Sahni said that talking of Akhand Bharat by dividing each other is like self deceiving.

He urged the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who visited Jammu today, to give the message of national unity and integrity.

Shiv Sena Women Wing president, Meenakshi Chhibber; general secretary, Vikas Bakshi; chairman, Rakesh Gupta and others were also present on the occasion.