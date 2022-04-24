SR College holds orientation workshops for IAS aspirants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: The SR College of Competitions (SRCC) held orientation workshops for the civil services aspirants in its Gandhi Nagar premises, here today.

The orientation workshops were conducted by expert faculties from Delhi. The faculty dealt with the nature and structure of the exam comprehensively. In a highly interactive session attended by aspirants from across Jammu and Kashmir and even from Ladakh all the aspects of Civil Services Exam including scheme and pattern of the exam, approach for prelims and mains, sources of material and the books required, use of online resources and the relevance of newspaper reading in preparing for the current affairs, were discussed threadbare.

Various strategies for writing test series for both prelims and mains were covered thoroughly and to the best satisfaction of the aspirants. During the session, the entire syllabus, the focus areas and the kind of questions asked in the previous years were also taken up. Aspirants were also made aware about the CSAT and essay papers.

The expert faculty from Delhi Gautam Kumar discussed in detail the entire syllabus of civil services examination conducted by the UPSC and JKPSC and suggested a comprehensive step by step strategy to prepare for both the Preliminary and the Mains examination. In a three and half-hour long session, he dealt with all the four papers of the General Studies, Civil Services Aptitude Test and also about the selection of Optional subject.

He also drew the attention of the aspirants to essay paper and the answer writing practice. He suggested the aspirants to at least attend one comprehensive test series for both prelim and mains examination.

Separate sessions were conducted for various optionals like Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, History and Philosophy by RK Jha, Gautam Kumar, Amir, Kashab and G Meena, respectively.