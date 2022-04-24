Students forced to study in open as HSS Chenani lacks classrooms

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 24: Students of Government Higher Secondary School Chenani are forced to study in open as the school has no adequate number of Classrooms.

Locals have demanded classrooms and adequate staff in the school which was opened in the year of 1958 and upgraded as Higher Secondary School in 1981.

This Higher Secondary School has about 700 students, including 250 girls but there are eight classrooms. “That’s why children have to study under the open sky,” said the villagers, adding that the issued was highlighted before the higher authority but no action was taken.

Locals explained that work on construction of new classrooms was getting delayed due to inadequate land in the school premises. In that case, the new classrooms can be built on floor of the existing classrooms, they added.

Chief Education Officer Udhampur, Arvind Koul said that funds have been sanctioned for construction of the classrooms but the locals did not want the same to be built on ground on the plea that it would eliminate the playing ground for students. “A number of meetings were held with the locals but no solution could be evolved so far,” he said and hoped that the matter would be resolved soon.