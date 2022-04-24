Sant Nirankari Mission organises Blood Donation Camps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Our life should be devoted to the service of humanity and we all have to live a life with such a spirit.

This was stated by Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj on the occasion of ‘Manav Ekta Diwas’ at Sant Nirankari Spiritual Complex, Samalkha (Haryana).

The 272 blood donation camps were inaugurated by Mata Sudiksha Ji collectively through Zoom app under the umbrella of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation.

Satguru Mata further said: “Taking inspiration from the life and teachings of Baba Gurbachan Singh Ji, we must make an important contribution in the service of humanity.”

On this occasion Baba Gurbachan Singh Ji gave message of universal brotherhood through spiritual awakening.

Chacha Pratap Singh Ji, a devout devotee of the Mission, is also remembered on this day.

A handout stated that every year on ‘Manav Ekta Diwas’, series of blood donation camps are started across the globe, which continue throughout the year.

In Jammu the camp was held at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan under the supervision of Ajit Singh, Zonal In-charge Jammu who said that on this occasion 300 units of blood were donated blood in Jammu and 50,000 units are expected to be collected at the blood donation camps organized at 272 places across India.

Other dignitaries presented in the camp were Satpal Sharma, Honorary Secretary Indian Red Cross Society Jammu region; Dr. Navneet Kour, Dr. Mohan Lal Menia, Dr. Renu, Dr. Salvi and several prominent citizens of the society.

The camp was held in collaboration with Govt. Medical College Jammu, Indian Red Cross society and JKSACS.