Radio Mauritius features J&K through Balwant Thakur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Mauritius Radio– the national broadcaster of Mauritius featured Jammu & Kashmir in its one of the most popular weekly programme ‘Darshan’ with Balwant Thakur as guest of the show.

The programme heard by the majority Mauritian population was focused on Jammu & Kashmir popularly known as crown of India. The cultural diplomat of India who is also heading world’s biggest Indian cultural centre based in Mauritius was the key speaker in the programme.

Joined by Dhanu Rajwani, Balwant Thakur transported the Mauritian audiences to a mesmerizing journey of J&K and beautifully potrayed it’s geography, history, languages, culture, traditions, handlooms, handicrafts, folklore, food, fashion, tourism potential, and rarest facts about this most beautiful part of the world.

Elaborating different unique aspects, Balwant Thakur informed that for an outside world it’s just Kashmir whereas the fact remains that it’s one of the most diverse regions having an amazing diversity of languages, culture and traditions. Supporting his point he presented a few songs demonstrating the distinctive strength of diverse cultures of J&K which include Dogri, Gojri, Punjabi, Pahari, Bhaderwahi in addition to Kashmiri.

Balwant Thakur said, “Nowhere on this earth can one find the kind of diversity which J&K offers. Though the region is known for its fascinating scenic beauty, the world is not aware of the historical legacy of the place which can be of much larger interest for outsiders other than just scenic beauty”.

The most noteworthy aspect of this programme was revelation of certain unknown facts about J&K which were not known to Mauritian audiences. The programme turned out to be an eye-opener for many as the majority of them were not aware of the facts and figures which were beautifully narrated by Balwant Thakur who also happens to be the native of that region of India.